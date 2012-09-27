TEXT-S&P upgrades International Bank of St. Petersburg to 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We believe the risk position of the International Bank of Saint-Petersburg (IBSP) has improved following a reduction of concentrations in its loan portfolio and lending to related parties.

-- At the same time, the bank’s reserve coverage remains at a very high level.

-- We are raising our long-term ratings on IBSP to ‘B’ from ‘B-’ and affirming the ‘C’ short-term ratings. We are also raising our Russian national scale rating on the bank to ‘ruBBB+’ from ‘ruBBB’.

-- The stable outlook reflects the balance between our anticipation of IBSP’s limited appetite for lending growth and established corporate banking franchise in the St. Petersburg region against its persistently weak capitalization.

Rating Action

On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit ratings on (IBSP) to ‘B’ from ‘B-’ and affirmed its short-term rating at ‘C’. We also have raised our national scale rating to ‘ruBBB+’ from ‘ruBBB’. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects Standard & Poor’s view of a gradual improvement in IBSP’s risk profile. The 20 largest borrowers represented about 4x adjusted total equity as of June 30, 2012, down from 5x in 2011, but we still consider this a weakness to the rating. In addition, related-party lending decreased to about 5% as of June 30, 2012, with IBSP’s divestment of Interleasing in February this year, from a high 20% as of year-end 2011. We have therefore revised our risk position assessment to “moderate” from “weak”, as defined in our criteria, since the bank’s risk metrics are gradually converging toward the system average.