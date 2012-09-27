TEXT-Fitch publishes European non-food retail sector credit factors compendium

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled ‘European Non-Food Retail Sector Credit Factor Compendium’, as part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports that show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors.

The report illustrates how the various sector credit factors contained within Fitch’s approach to rating European non-food retail companies, published on 09 August 2012, are applied to four point-in-time examples from the agency’s portfolio of publicly-rated companies.

Issuers covered in the compendium report include Kingfisher plc, Marks and Spencer Group plc, Next plc, and Dixons Retail plc.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Non-Food Retail Sector Credit Factor Compendium