TEXT-S&P assesses emerging Europe's sensitivity to Eurozone shocks

Feb 29 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has constructed a new index that measures the relative vulnerability of emerging European countries to disruptions in capital inflows. Nineteen non-eurozone sovereigns are assessed in a report titled, “S&P’s Sensitivity Index Measures Emerging Europe’s Vulnerability To Eurozone Shocks,” published on the Global Credit Portal on Feb. 28, 2012.

While the Emerging Europe Sensitivity Index (EESI) does not directly affect our sovereign credit ratings, it does measure relative sovereign vulnerabilities to external shocks that could--via foreign exchange and GDP effects--materially increase public debt levels and imply downward ratings pressure. Current EESI scores suggest that progress has been made at least in reining in previously high current account deficits; however, there are notable exceptions such as Turkey and Ukraine. The risk is that, despite the rebalancing achieved so far, the renewed deleveraging of the eurozone financial sector could trigger destabilizing capital outflows from many emerging European economies, with negative knock-on effects on growth and public finance.

The report explains how the EESI has been constructed, and assigns scores to each of the 19 surveyed countries. We assess Turkey as being the most vulnerable to sudden financial account outflows and external refinancing risks. Its EESI score is the highest of all, at 2.94. The most obvious side effect of Turkey’s credit boom has been the rapid widening of its current account deficit to a multi-year high of 10% of GDP in 2011 (a deterioration also instigated by higher oil prices).

Hungary has the second highest score (2.09), meaning that, of the surveyed countries, it is the second-most vulnerable to potential eurozone shocks. It owes its vulnerability to its external debt stock, rather than its external flow position; Hungary actually ran a small basic balance surplus in 2011.

At the other end of the scale, Russia (-0.07), Kazakhstan (-0.45), and Azerbaijan (-2.19) are the least sensitive to eurozone deleveraging as measured by the EESI. Although they rely heavily on commodity prices, their track record of operating repeated annual current account surpluses, amid high foreign exchange reserves and relatively low foreign currency lending, supports their low-vulnerability EESI scores.

We note that since the onset of the financial crisis in 2009, many of the surveyed countries have made good progress in rebalancing and deleveraging. The economies of Albania, Ukraine, Serbia, Romania, Macedonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Hungary are more open (as measured by exports to GDP) than ever before. But any protracted weakening in eurozone demand for their exports, or waning eurozone parent bank support, could weaken confidence in emerging Europe, just as it appears to have adjusted to a less credit-driven growth model.