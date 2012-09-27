TEXT-Fitch: Total asset sales may increase geographical concentration

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - Total SA’s plan to sell production assets will strengthen its liquidity, but could result in increased risk from geographical concentration in emerging markets, particularly Africa, Fitch Ratings says.

Total’s ‘AA’/Stable credit rating reflects its significant scale, competitive production costs and diversification across industry segments. However, this strong business profile is partly offset by a geographical production profile that is increasingly focussed on emerging markets where it faces operational challenges.

The group plans to sell USD15bn-20bn of assets by end-2014. We would view such asset disposals as positive for its liquidity profile in the short term. They could also be credit positive in the medium to long term if the proceeds, instead of debt, were used for capex or acquisitions.

However, depending on the composition of those sales (such as whether they include a significant volume of North Sea assets) and the way proceeds are reinvested, they could result in a further concentration in emerging markets. We still expect Total’s financial profile to improve this year as the group benefits from a higher oil price.

One region where Total now appears unlikely to expand its exploration activity is in deepwater oil operations in the Arctic. The group’s CEO said in an interview with the “Financial Times” that the risks in offshore oil exploration in the region are too high - although he said natural gas ventures were lower risk.

Investors have become increasingly nervous about the risks inherent in offshore oil and gas exploration, but we believe the offshore exploration risk with the greatest potential ratings impact remains the EU regulatory response, rather than the more remote risk of another catastrophic offshore accident.

EU proposals could require oil companies to designate assets to prove they could pay for accidental environmental damage. We would probably view such funds as segregated in our financial calculations. This might lead to downgrades for even the highest investment-grade oil and gas companies operating in EU territorial waters, depending on the financial ratio impact of any enacted proposals. While the initial proposals only cover EU waters, a working paper on them states that EU-based companies should voluntarily use these standards elsewhere. Press reports suggest further rules could be introduced to make this mandatory.

We highlighted these risks in our report “EU Deepwater Oil and Gas Production”, published in April and available from www.fitchratings.com.