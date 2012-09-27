TEXT-Fitch affirms Vattenfall at 'A-'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vattenfall AB’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘A-'. The subordinated capital securities have been affirmed at ‘BBB’. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.

The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch’s view that despite a substantial capex programme, the negative cost effects of the full auction of carbon dioxide emissions in 2013, and a challenging operating market environment, Vattenfall’s credit profile should remain stable, with for example, FFO net leverage remaining at around 3.6x in 2012-16. This is within the range for a ‘A-’ rating, given Vattenfall’s business profile.

The company’s non-core asset divestment programme (cash proceeds of SEK16bn in 2011 and SEK21bn in Q112) has contributed to a stabilisation of its leverage metrics, which should mitigate some of the negative effects of continued weak demand and electricity prices in its core markets, assuming that these negative developments remain moderate. Fitch has incorporated into its forecasts the financial impact of the revised nuclear policy in Germany, which will contribute to EUR180m of annual average decommissioning cash outflow costs (both from old and new nuclear provisions) in 2012-19.

Vattenfall’s ratings reflect its solid business profile, which derives from its leading market positions in the Nordic region, Germany and the Netherlands, its hedged and diversified generation portfolio (2011: 21% hydro, 25% nuclear, 51% thermal, 3% renewables/biomass/waste) and its quasi-monopolistic heat and regulated distribution business.

While Vattenfall’s five-year capex programme remains substantial, Fitch notes that it has been reduced to SEK147bn in 2012-16 (previously SEK165bn for 2011-15), an increasing portion of which (32%) will be allocated to renewables, mainly on- and off-shore wind..

Downward rating pressure could result from further negative regulatory developments, increased leverage from debt-financed acquisitions and or higher dividend distributions, prolonged negative wholesale electricity price evolution and margin pressure, and a deterioration of credit ratios, including FFO net leverage sustained above 4.25x. The financial guidelines are more generous than those of Vattenfall’s German peers because of Vattenfall’s diversity of operations in the Nordic region and Netherlands (in addition to Germany), as well as its much smaller exposure to German nuclear generation, which contributes overall to a stronger business profile.

Vattenfall is 100% owned by the Kingdom of Sweden (‘AAA’/Stable/‘F1+') but is rated on a standalone basis, with no state support factored into the rating.

Fitch considers Vattenfall’s liquidity to be adequate for its rating level. At H112, Vattenfall had cash and cash equivalents of SEK16.5bn (end-2011: SEK11.2bn), short-term investments of SEK25.8bn (end-2011: SEK17.4bn) and undrawn committed facilities of SEK33.1bn (end-2011: SEK42.3bn) against short-term debt maturities of SEK21.9bn (end-2011: SEK11.9bn).

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to a positive rating action include:

- FFO net leverage below 3.2x on a sustained basis;

- FFO net interest cover above 6.5x on a sustained basis;

- Increase in contribution of stable, regulated earnings to total EBITDA

Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to a negative rating action include:

- FFO net leverage above 4.25x on a sustained basis;

- FFO net interest cover below 4.5x on a sustained basis;

- Deterioration in the financial profile due to debt financed acquisitions, or higher dividends, prolonged negative developments in wholesale electricity prices and margin pressure