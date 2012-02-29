TEXT-S&P affirms rtgs in GCE Covered Bond program after review

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our ‘AAA’ credit ratings on GCE Covered Bonds’ program of up to EUR25 billion covered bonds.

-- The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘AAA’ credit ratings on GCE Covered Bonds’ program of up to EUR25 billion covered bonds. Following our review, we have affirmed our ‘AAA/Stable’ ratings on the covered bonds.

The regular review of the ratings on this covered bond program is part of our general rating and surveillance process for covered bonds. For our rating decision on GCE Covered Bonds, we have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided as of Nov. 30, 2011.

We have also taken into account the change in our rating on the issuer, BPCE, which we lowered to A/Stable/A-1 from A+/Watch Neg/A-1 (see “French Bank BPCE And Core Subsidiaries Lowered To ‘A’ After Sovereign Downgrade; Outlook Stable,” published on Jan. 23, 2012). Applying our covered bond criteria, the specifics of GCE’s program potentially allow for a six-notch elevation, according to step 3 of our criteria (see “Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,” published on Dec. 16, 2009). Reflecting our assessment of the target credit enhancement, in combination with the available credit enhancement, we believe that the cover pool can support the covered bonds at the assigned rating.

Our ‘AAA’ credit ratings on GCE’s covered bonds reflect our expectation of timely payment of interest and repayment of principal on the final maturity date.

The current stable outlook reflects our opinion that adverse movements of the issuer credit rating (ICR) or the asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) measure, up to “moderate”, would not automatically result in a change to our rating on the covered bonds. We also believe that the issuer has the ability and willingness to manage the covered bonds at the highest achievable uplift.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

