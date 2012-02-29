TEXT-Fitch:South African money market fund regulation converges with international practices

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that proposed changes to the applicable regulation for money market funds (MMF) in South Africa will bring the sector closer to the regulatory rules governing MMFs in the US and short-term MMFs in Europe, although differences remain.

“The proposals clarify portfolio level maturity limits for South African MMFs,” says Alastair Sewell, Director in Fitch’s Fund and Asset Manager rating group. “Under the proposals, an MMF portfolio’s weighted average maturity will be capped at 90 days and its weighted average life at 120 days, which compares to limits of 60 and 120 days, respectively, under US MMF and European short-term MMF regulation.”

Individual asset maturity will be capped at 13 months (397 days), consistent with the regulatory limits governing US MMFs and European short-term MMFs.

Consistent with global regulatory trends, the proposals also consider the removal of ratings from fund diversification guidelines. Instead, diversification guidelines will be determined by issuer market capitalisation. This approach seeks to address issuer liquidity risk and is unique, to the best of Fitch’s knowledge. Fitch believes that a market capitalisation-based framework may entail some administrative challenges, given the volatility of equity and foreign exchange markets. This will be particularly acute for issuers with a market capitalisation close to a threshold level.

“The proposed removal of references to ratings encourages MMF managers to conduct appropriate credit research on proposed investments,” says Aymeric Poizot, Managing Director in Fitch’s Fund and Asset Manager rating group. “A solid investment process, supported by proprietary credit research, is a minimum requirement for Fitch to assign a rating to a fund.”

Under the proposals, MMFs will be obliged to mark portfolios to market at least semi-annually. This is in contrast to the international best practice of at least weekly mark-to-market. Fitch-rated funds typically operate in-line with international best practices.

The proposals also include a provision which requires invested issuers to have “capital and reserves” of at least ZAR100m to be eligible for an MMF to invest. Fitch believes this provision may have implications for the ability of MMFs to invest in asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP). Fitch fund and ABCP analysts will continue to monitor the impact of this proposal on MMF portfolio risk profiles and eligible investments.

South African MMF assets under management have grown by 11% over the past three years, peaking at ZAR290bn in March 2011. As of end December 2011, 33 MMFs were active in the market. Fitch rates funds in South Africa with a current combined AUM of ZAR61bn. Based on its periodic surveillance of rated funds, Fitch believes that rated funds will be able to comply with the proposed regulatory framework with limited difficulty.

On 19 December 2011, the South African Financial Services Board (FSB) announced proposed changes to the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act, 2002 (CISCA), which governs funds, including MMFs, in South Africa.

