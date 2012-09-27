TEXT-S&P sees little solid ground yet for Europe's housing markets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it’s seeing a credit tightening and a decline in consumer confidence in many of Europe’s housing markets.

Standard & Poor’s has been closely watching the main housing markets in Europe, and has published a series of articles about those in France, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain, and Belgium (see the list below).

While the general historic trend has been of a large increase in prices in most of the European nations, the market correction has varied among countries since 2007. Some countries have sharply corrected, while others have been more resilient.

“If we had to pick one dominant force, it’s the global recession that is not sparing the eurozone or the U.K. And that’s putting a damper on consumer confidence. It’s certainly having a depressing effect across all of Europe’s housing markets,” said Jean-Michel Six, Standard & Poor’s Chief Economist for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“The other dominant factor is that, on the back of tighter financial regulation, banks have tightened their lending criteria and have become much more cautious about lending,” added Mr. Six.

In the article published today, “Q&A On Europe’s Housing Markets: Little Solid Ground,” Mr. Six and Standard & Poor’s Economist Sophie Tahiri explore to what extent these varied markets have been hit by the economic crisis in Europe and conclude that there is little solid ground for a rebound soon.

Among the questions addressed in this report are:

-- Given that there is no one single housing market in Europe, is there any general trend?

-- Why haven’t European housing markets, with a few exceptions, started to stabilize yet, like the U.S. market?

-- Of the housing markets you’ve studied, the weaker ones are those in Spain and The Netherlands, for instance. What forces are at work in these countries?

-- What’s going on in the stronger markets, like France, Belgium, or Germany? Why are they holding up?

-- Did you uncover any surprises when you were doing your research on these markets?

-- Has your outlook for these housing markets changed at all since you published them earlier this year?

-- If a housing market is a key economic force, then what do your conclusions say about economic growth prospects in the eurozone?

