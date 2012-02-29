FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Entertainment Properties Trust
#Market News
February 29, 2012

TEXT-S&P summary: Entertainment Properties Trust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Entertainment Properties Trust ---------------- 29-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Missouri

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

Mult. CUSIP6: 29380T

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Jun-2010 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our ratings on Entertainment Properties Trust (EPR) reflect a significant financial risk profile that is marked by modest debt protection measures and moderate leverage, and a fair business risk profile that is characterized by high tenant concentration and mostly speculative-grade tenant credit quality. We also believe the company’s well-occupied, mostly triple-net-leased portfolio and manageable near-term lease rollover support cash flow stability, but note the inherent risk associated with re-leasing its special-purpose properties.

