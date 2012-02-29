TEXT-S&P summary: BNP Paribas

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- BNP Paribas ----------------------------------- 29-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 05565A

Mult. CUSIP6: 05566H

Mult. CUSIP6: 05567L

Mult. CUSIP6: 05567M

Mult. CUSIP6: 05568H

Mult. CUSIP6: 066747

Mult. CUSIP6: 066748

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

28-Jan-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

10-Jul-2007 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+

SACP a+

Anchor a-

Business Position Very Strong (+2)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Strong (+1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)