TEXT-S&P assigns rtgs in U.K. RMBS deal RMS 26

-- We have assigned ratings to Residential Mortgage Securities 26’s U.K. RMBS notes.

-- The notes are collateralized by a pool of first-ranking mortgage loans--comprising nonconforming residential and buy-to-let residential--secured against property located in England, Scotland, and Wales.

-- Of the collateral pool, Kensington Mortgage Co. (KMC) originated 60.04%, Money Partners 8.14%, and Paratus AMC (formerly known as GMAC-RFC) 31.81%. The Paratus AMC originated portfolio was later purchased by Investec Bank, with legal title transferred to Kensington Mortgage Co.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Residential Mortgage Securities 26 PLC’s (RMS 26) class A1, M1, M2, B1, and B2 notes. At the same time, the issuer also issued unrated class R1, R2, and R3 notes (see list below).

The rated notes are collateralized by a pool of first-ranking mortgage loans--comprising nonconforming residential and buy-to-let residential--secured against property located in England, Scotland, and Wales. Of the collateral pool, Kensington Mortgage Co. Ltd. (KMC) originated 60.04%, Money Partners Ltd. 8.14%, and Paratus AMC (formerly known as GMAC-RFC Ltd.) 31.81%. The Paratus AMC originated portfolio was later purchased by Investec Bank PLC (Investec), with legal title transferred to KMC. All loans were originated during or before 2007, with 37.1% of the portfolio previously included in Residential Mortgage Securities 16 PLC, Residential Mortgage Securities 17 PLC, and Residential Mortgage Securities 18 PLC.

The collateral pool was originated during or before 2007. All the loans are floating-rate and 57.4% are self-certified. The portfolio has a weighted-average indexed current loan-to-value ratio of 73.89%.

RMS 26 is the 25th transaction to carry the RMS banner. In addition, KMC originated Kensington Mortgage Securities PLC’s series 2007-1 and four transactions under the Money Partners Securities banner. Investec acted as seller in the Landmark Mortgage Securities No.1 PLC, Landmark Mortgage Securities No.2 PLC, and Gemgarto 2012-1 PLC transactions.

On the closing date, RMS 26 issued the rated class A1, M1, M2, B1, and B2 notes. At the same time, the issuer also issued unrated class R1, R2, and R3 notes. We understand that the issuer used the class R1, R2, and R3 notes, among other things, to fund the reserve fund to 3.5% of the collateralized note balance at closing and redeemed them from residual interest income. The reserve fund increased to 5% of the collateralized note balance at closing and is nonamortizing.

KMC acts as mortgage administrator for all of the loans in the transaction. However, it has delegated its functions to Homeloan Management Ltd. (HML), which has been designated as back-up administrator. KMC continues to act as special servicer for the collateral pool. KMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Investec (not rated) and HML is a wholly owned subsidiary of Skipton Building Society. We rank HML as ABOVE AVERAGE as a primary mortgage servicer and we do not currently rank KMC’s servicing function.

RATINGS LIST

Residential Mortgage Securities 26 PLC

GBP200 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes And GBP7.5 Million

Non-Mortgage-Backed Notes

Class Rating Amount

(mil. GBP)

A1 AAA (sf) 150.0

M1 AA (sf) 24.0

M2 A (sf) 14.0

B1 BBB (sf) 8.0

B2 BB (sf) 4.0

R1 NR 4.0

R2 NR 3.0

R3 NR 0.5

NR--Not rated.