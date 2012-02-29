TEXT-Fitch: ITV results highlight TV's relative strength

Feb 29 - UK broadcaster ITV’s results provide further proof that TV is the most resilient form of traditional advertising media. Fitch Ratings cautions against reading too much into them about the broader UK economic picture, though - the advertising market remains volatile and short term.

ITV - which we rate ‘BB’ with a Positive Outlook - reported results this morning that were ahead of our expectations. Rather than a modest fall in advertising revenue for 2011, both ITV and the market saw small increases - 1% and 0.7% respectively. EBITDA was 9.2% ahead of our conservative forecasts.

By comparison, print media continues to weaken. Daily Mail and General Trust reported a 2% advertising fall in its Associated Newspapers arm and a 6% fall in its regional operations in the quarter to December 2011. These falls were offset by a combination of cost-cutting, and growth in its business-to-business operations.

TV has maintained its popularity with audiences much more than print media and has a greater ability to aggregate mass audiences. TV’s share of time spent has fallen far less than print‘s, and ITV’s programmes continue to draw audiences well ahead of any other UK commercial media.

ITV’s advertising expectations for Q1 are consistent with an improvement in economic activity towards the end of Q1, but we don’t think they provide much of a leading indicator in this instance. The pattern ITV has signalled - advertising revenue down 4% in January and February, up 2% in March and flat in April - is mostly driven by strong comparatives (including a rise of over 20% in February 2011). Movements will increasingly be driven by one-off events (the Euro 2012 football tournament and the Olympics) as we move into the summer.

The overall market remains volatile, and this can be seen from the sources of advertising. Food and household stores both reduced spend by over 15% in 2011. Finance, telecoms, and airline, travel and holidays, were all up 10% or more. Retail - the largest single category - was down 3%, with increases by electrical retailers and supermarkets offset by falls in furniture and DIY.

This volatility and the broadly stagnant market give us some cause for caution, as does the continued fall in ITV1’s share of commercial impacts, upon which the regulated portion of the company’s revenue depends.

We see a consistent stabilisation of UK advertising revenue as a prerequisite of any positive rating action on ITV, but are more concerned with its ability to execute its five-year plan, which - among other things - requires greater diversification away from advertising revenue. Today’s results showed solid progress in improving its in-house production of content, with which comes more options for monetisation than bought-in content. ITV’s move into a net cash position is also positive for the credit profile.