TEXT-S&P summary:Chrysler Group LLC
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary:Chrysler Group LLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Chrysler Group LLC ---------------------------- 29-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Michigan

Primary SIC: Motor vehicles

and car bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 17120R

Mult. CUSIP6: 17121E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--

10-Jun-2009 NR/-- NR/--

30-Apr-2009 D/-- D/--

22-Dec-2008 CC/-- CC/--

07-Aug-2008 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

31-Jul-2008 B-/-- B-/--

02-Jul-2007 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Michigan-based automaker Chrysler Group LLC’s business risk profile as “weak,” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive” as defined by our criteria. Under our criteria, the combination of these profiles is consistent with our corporate credit rating.

