TEXT-S&P summary: Barry Callebaut AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Barry Callebaut AG ---------------------------- 27-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Chocolate and

cocoa products

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

28-Feb-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Switzerland-based chocolate products supplier Barry Callebaut AG reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s financial risk profile as “intermediate,” based on its steady cash flow from operations and record of adhering to a moderate financial policy.

The ratings also factor in our assessment of Barry Callebaut’s business risk profile as “satisfactory”, given its diversified product and geographic position and cost-plus pricing model, which enables the group to pass most raw materials price increases on to its customers.