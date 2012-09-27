FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Barry Callebaut AG
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Barry Callebaut AG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Barry Callebaut AG ---------------------------- 27-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Chocolate and

cocoa products

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

28-Feb-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Switzerland-based chocolate products supplier Barry Callebaut AG reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s financial risk profile as “intermediate,” based on its steady cash flow from operations and record of adhering to a moderate financial policy.

The ratings also factor in our assessment of Barry Callebaut’s business risk profile as “satisfactory”, given its diversified product and geographic position and cost-plus pricing model, which enables the group to pass most raw materials price increases on to its customers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
