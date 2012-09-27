TEXT-S&P summary: Barry Callebaut AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 -
Summary analysis -- Barry Callebaut AG ---------------------------- 27-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Chocolate and
cocoa products
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
28-Feb-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Switzerland-based chocolate products supplier Barry Callebaut AG reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s financial risk profile as “intermediate,” based on its steady cash flow from operations and record of adhering to a moderate financial policy.
The ratings also factor in our assessment of Barry Callebaut’s business risk profile as “satisfactory”, given its diversified product and geographic position and cost-plus pricing model, which enables the group to pass most raw materials price increases on to its customers.