TEXT-S&P summary: Polish Television Holding B.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Polish Television Holding B.V. ---------------- 27-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Television

broadcasting

stations

Mult. CUSIP6: 73112E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Netherlands-based holding company Polish Television Holding B.V. (PTH) reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “highly leveraged” financial risk profile and “weak” business risk profile, as our criteria define the terms.

PTH owns 52.4% of TVN S.A. (B+/Stable/--), the leading free-to-air TV station and No. 3 pay-TV digital platform in Poland. PTH’s business risk profile primarily reflects its holding company nature and its lack of asset diversification. The rating mainly takes into account PTH’s financial dependence on regular dividend streams from TVN, which represent PTH’s main source of income to service its debt, and its limited capacity, in our view, to source additional debt or equity funding, if needed.

PTH’s financial risk profile includes our view of the group’s high debt burden and “less than adequate” liquidity. PTH’s liquidity relies on just EUR18 million of escrowed cash that will be only sufficient to cover its debt service obligations for the next six months. In our opinion, partly mitigating factors include that TVN and PTH’s main shareholder, International Trading and Investments Holdings S.A., Luxembourg (ITI; not rated), will likely provide financial support to cover any potential liquidity shortfalls at the PTH level, when needed.

We expect PTH’s and TVN’s liquidity and financial flexibility to be the main rating factors in the coming months.