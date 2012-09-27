TEXT-Fitch: Credit Card loss rates breaking historical lows in 3Q12

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings believes recent credit card trust data points to continued declines in issuer loss rates for the third quarter, which will yield strong asset returns for issuers, even as reserve releases decline. Average loss rates for the top six general purpose card issuers averaged 3.70% in second-quarter 2012, which was a 31 bps improvement upon the prior quarter and 298 bps below the average loss rate posted from 2007 to 2011.

Credit card asset quality trends continue to be positive, despite a lack of meaningful declines in the unemployment rate due to relative improvement in unemployment weekly claims, which amounted to 377,000 for the week of Aug. 25. This was down 7.4% from one year ago and down 42.1% from the peak in March 2009. Still, we believe credit card loss rates are approaching a bottom, supported by recent stability in 30-day delinquency rates.

We expect card net charge-offs to begin their mean reversion in early 2013, driven in part by portfolio growth. Excluding Capital One, which acquired several card portfolios over the last two years, the average portfolio growth rate for the largest issuers turned positive in fourth-quarter 2011, after contracting 22.3%, on average, over the prior three years. That growth has gained modest momentum in first-half 2012 and is expected to expand further in third-quarter 2012.

According to the Federal Reserve, revolving credit outstanding declined year over year for 11 straight quarters before growing 0.2% in fourth-quarter 2011, 0.5% in first-quarter 2012, and 0.6% in second-quarter 2012. Fitch expects credit card portfolio growth to be in the low- to midsingle digits for 2013.

Portfolio expansion will also be supported by continued growth in credit card purchase volumes. While a portion of the recent growth is debit card replacement volume, resulting from the implementation of the Durbin Amendment, there is expected to be a growing propensity to revolve, given meaningful consumer deleveraging in recent years.

Earnings results from Discover Financial Services (rated ‘BBB/F2’ with a Stable Rating Outlook by Fitch), which were released earlier today, reflect these trends. Net charge-offs declined 36 bps from second-quarter 2012 to 2.43%, an all-time low, while delinquencies of 30 days or more declined a more modest 10 bps to 1.81%. Portfolio expansion continued to gain momentum for the fifth consecutive quarter, growing 3.8% on average from third-quarter 2011, while purchase volumes were up 3.5% year over year. Discover’s earnings continued to benefit from reserve releases, though to a more limited degree than in previous quarters.