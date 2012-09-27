TEXT-S&P summary: Norske Skogindustrier ASA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 -

Summary analysis -- Norske Skogindustrier ASA --------------------- 27-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/B Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Converted paper

products, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 656533

Mult. CUSIP6: R80036

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Aug-2010 B-/B B-/B

17-Feb-2010 B/B B/B

19-May-2009 B+/B B+/B

21-Apr-2008 BB-/B BB-/B

28-Jan-2008 BB/B BB/B

Rationale

The ratings on Norway-based forest products group Norske Skogindustrier ASA (Norske Skog) reflect the oversupplied, cyclical, and structurally impaired nature of the publication-paper industry, the volatility of input costs, and the group’s weak credit measures. These constraints are only partly counterbalanced by Norske Skog’s good positions in global newsprint markets, the stability of paper selling prices, and the group’s improved liquidity profile. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services views the group’s business risk profile as weak and its financial risk profile as highly leveraged. As of June 30, 2012, Norske Skog’s adjusted debt totalled about Norwegian krone (NOK) 8.2 billion (about EUR1.1 billion).

S&P base-case operating scenario

For our current base-case forecast, we assume rather flat volumes and selling prices, and input costs remaining at the current levels, which are on average lower than in 2011. We believe the group will be able to generate EBITDA of about NOK1.7 billion for the full year 2012. This would be considerably better than 2011, when a fire at one of the group’s mills, as well as restructuring charges, eroded EBITDA for the year. We also acknowledge the group’s continued efforts to reduce newsprint overcapacity through several production cutbacks and expect these measures to lower the group’s fixed-cost base in the near to medium term. However, we still see material risks to our base case, primarily relating to exchange rate fluctuations, macroeconomic pressures on demand and selling prices, and input cost volatility.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Norske Skog continues to reduce debt by using the proceeds from divesting assets. In 2012, the group’s balance sheet benefitted from the disposal of its operations in Chile and the site in Norway where the Follum mill was located. In addition, in August it announced the sale of the Parenco paper mill in the Netherlands. This, combined with positive cash flow generation, led to a decrease in adjusted debt to NOK8.2 billion on June 30, 2012 compared with NOK9.6 billion on the same date a year earlier. Credit metrics improved accordingly, with adjusted debt to EBITDA falling to 4.7x from 8.0x in 2011.

In our base case for 2012, we assume that Norske Skog will generate funds from operations (FFO) of about NOK450 million, spend about NOK500 million on capital expenditures, and receive about NOK800 million from disposals. We expect investment levels to increase slightly in 2013 on the back of a recent announcement of the conversion of a paper mill in Australia. We forecast that credit metrics will improve slightly over the next 12 months, with debt to EBITDA at about 4.6x and FFO to debt at about 6%. However, we recognize that the group’s credit metrics could worsen quickly because it is still highly vulnerable to the economic environment.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘B’. We assess Norske Skog’s liquidity profile as “adequate”, as our criteria define this term. In our opinion, the group’s liquidity sources are likely to cover its short-term liquidity needs by about 1.2x. The group has repaid about NOK1.4 billion of debt over the past 12 months, reducing total adjusted debt to about NOK8.2 billion as of June 30, 2012. We believe, however, that the liquidity position remains vulnerable to operating cash flow fluctuations.

We currently estimate Norske Skog’s liquidity position to be supported by the following resources as of June 30, 2012:

-- Cash and equivalents of NOK1.25 billion. To sustain the group’s operations we consider a cash position equivalent to about 3% of annual revenues to be necessary. This corresponds to NOK500 million-NOK600 million; and

-- Free cash flow generation in 2012 amounting to about NOK700 million.

Although the group currently has access to a EUR140 million revolving credit facility (RCF), we do not factor this into our liquidity analysis because we believe that covenant headroom may decline as test levels become more stringent over time.

The group’s liquidity resources would, in our opinion, likely sufficiently cover debt maturities of NOK724 million in the second half of 2012 and NOK58 million in 2013. Debt maturities in 2014 amount to NOK940 million.

Recovery analysis

Norske Skog’s EUR449 million unsecured notes due 2017 (initially EUR500 million), $171 million unsecured notes due 2015, $200 million unsecured notes due 2033, and EUR138 million unsecured notes due 2016 (initially EUR150 million) are rated ‘B-', the same level as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery ratings on the unsecured notes are supported by the group’s significant asset base, itself underpinned by well-established distribution channels. The recovery ratings are constrained by Norske Skog’s material prior-ranking debt facilities (including the unsecured but guaranteed RCF), pension obligations, and structurally senior debt.

To calculate recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. In our view, the key risks for Norske Skog relate to its exposure to volatile input costs, along with challenging market conditions. Accordingly, our simulated default scenario envisages ongoing weaknesses as a result of the highly competitive and cyclical publication paper industry and the difficult market environment in terms of cost inflation, exchange rate movements, and weak pricing power.

In this hypothetical scenario, EBITDA declines to about NOK1,200 million, a level insufficient to meet all fixed charges. This results in a default in 2014, triggered by the group’s inability to refinance its RCF and NOK925 million of unsecured notes maturing that year. At that point, we assume that the RCF will be fully drawn.

At the hypothetical point of default, we calculate the group’s stressed enterprise value at about NOK5.7 billion. After deducting priority liabilities of about NOK2.5 billion (comprising enforcement costs, local debt, 50% of the group’s pension deficit, the RCF, and six months of prepetition interest), we arrive at a net stressed value of about NOK3.3 billion. This would allow recovery of 30%-50% for creditors, resulting in our recovery rating of ‘4’.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assumption that Norske Skog can maintain its liquidity position over the near term, supported by positive free operating cash flow generation.

We could consider a negative rating action over the near to medium term if renewed pressure on operating performance caused the group’s liquidity position to deteriorate. This would likely result from negative free operating cash flows owing to weakening operating conditions.

We currently see limited upside rating potential in the near term, due to tough operating conditions in the graphic paper market and Norske Skog’s still weak credit metrics.

