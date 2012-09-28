TEXT-S&P ratings - IPM Australia Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
Ratings -- IPM Australia Ltd. ------------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Sep-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
26-Jul-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
