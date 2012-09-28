TEXT-S&P ratings - IPM Australia Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

Ratings -- IPM Australia Ltd. ------------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Sep-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

26-Jul-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

