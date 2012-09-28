TEXT-S&P rates Loyvic debt 'BB+'; affirms IPM Aust

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have assigned our ‘BB+/Stable’ rating to the new A$1.06 billion partially amortizing debt that matures June 30, 2017 issued by the Loyvic Pty Ltd. project, owner of the Loy Yang B brown coal-fired plant.

-- We have also affirmed the ‘BB+’ rating on IPM Australia Ltd. and removed it from CreditWatch positive, where it was placed on June 27, 2012. The outlook is stable.

-- The ratings on the Loyvic debt and IPM Australia incorporate a three-notch uplift to the project’s stand-alone credit profile of ‘b+', due to credit support from the project’s ultimate owners Mitsui & Co. and GDF SUEZ.

Rating Action

On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BB+’ rating to Loyvic Pty Ltd.’s (Loyvic) A$1.06 billion senior secured debt. We also affirmed the issuer credit rating of ‘BB+’ on IPM Australia Ltd. the trading arm of Loyvic, in line with the rating on Loyvic. At the same time, the rating on IPM has been removed from CreditWatch with positive implications, where it was placed on June 27, 2012. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Rationale

The ‘BB+’ ratings reflect our view of likely owner support for the project, which enables a three-notch uplift to the project’s credit profile of ‘b+'. The project’s lower credit profile reflects our view that the project’s financing structure is very demanding on debt repayment until 2017, making it vulnerable to continued weak wholesale power prices. In addition, the project faces an exposure to a carbon price, and has a limited ability to withstand moderate operating disruption.

Loyvic and IPM Australia are respectively the financing and trading arms of the Loy Yang B joint venture (LYB) that owns and operates the 1,000 megawatt brown coal-fired power plant in the Australian State of Victoria. LYB’s owners ultimately comprise Mitsui & Co. (A+/Stable/A-1; 30% share) and GDF SUEZ S.A. (GDFS; A/Stable/A-1; 70% share).

We believe the owners are likely to support the project if required because we consider LYB to be an important part of the group’s Australian energy portfolio. We note that GDFS has a track record of supporting its Australian assets, including repaying A$652 million of loans by the Hazelwood power station in Victoria. We consider LYB to be a superior asset, compared to the Hazelwood station, because of the former’s greater economic value to its owners given its relatively young age, sound operating performance, relatively favorable cost-competitive position in the dispatch merit order, and lower carbon intensity. This view is notwithstanding the market dynamic of moving toward lower carbon-intensity generation.

Our base case forecasts that wholesale power prices will continue at historical trends, after adjustments for the carbon price. Under this assumption, we believe the project is vulnerable, particularly from 2015 onward. This is because the debt facility has been structured to achieve significant debt amortization by maturity in 2017. While the plant has been well run, experiencing minimal forced outage for more than a decade, the debt service obligations nevertheless result in limited headroom for the project to withstand any major disruption. Debt refinancing risk remains pertinent for the project, especially if there were no parental support.

Liquidity

We consider the project’s liquidity to be “adequate”. This assessment is based on the presence of a number of reserve accounts including:

-- A six-month debt service reserve account (provided by letter of credit);

-- A maintenance reserve account sized by looking forward 16 quarters;

-- A carbon reserve, which has been initially funded with the government’s carbon cash compensation of A$116.9 million; and

-- A tax reserve account.

In addition, the project is eligible for a significant amount of free permits under the carbon compensation scheme, which we expect will aid management of LYB’s working-capital needs.

Outlook

The stable ratings outlook reflects our view of continued parental support for the project, the favorable offtake contract with the state of Victoria (the state hedge) for 77% until 2014 and 56% of the project’s output until 2016, its sound operating performance of the plant, and mine mouth operations.

Downward pressure may emerge if wholesale power prices fall, reducing cash flow and increasing vulnerability of the plant, particularly once the state hedge begins to run off in 2014 as the plant transitions to being wholly merchant. In addition, the ratings could be lowered if we believe there is a lessening in parental support, for example demonstrated by any delay in remedying any prospective or actual breach of project covenants.

The ratings could be raised if power prices rise materially above present market levels, improving the project’s project cash flow and if this is used to reduce debt. The back-ended nature of the debt structure means it is unlikely the ratings will be raised in the near term.

Ratings List

New Rating

LoyVic Pty Ltd.

Senior Secured BB+/Stable

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

IPM Australia Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Watch Pos/--