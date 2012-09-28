TEXT-S&P ratings - Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. ---------------------- 28-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Current-carrying
wiring devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 865617
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Sep-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1
14-Feb-2008 A/-- A/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
¥10 bil 1.10% bnds ser 20 due 08/13/2013 A 14-Feb-2008
¥10 bil 1.75% bnds ser 22 due 03/18/2016 A 14-Feb-2008
¥10 bil 1.51% bnds ser 23 due 03/19/2013 A 14-Feb-2008
¥10 bil 1.209% bnds ser 25 due 12/20/2012 A 15-Dec-2008
¥10 bil 1.403% bnds ser 24 due 12/19/2014 A 15-Dec-2008