TEXT-S&P summary: Industrial Bank of Korea

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Industrial Bank of Korea ---------------------- 28-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 456036
Mult. CUSIP6: 45604G
Mult. CUSIP6: 45604H
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Mar-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
27-Jul-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
Our ratings on Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK; A/Stable/A-1) reflect the bank’s very high likelihood of receiving government support, its strong position in the small and midsize enterprise (SME) lending market, and relatively low exposure to construction and real-estate development projects. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by a highly concentrated loan portfolio in SMEs, a relatively weak retail deposit base compared to its domestic peers, and privatization risk.