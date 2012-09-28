FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Industrial Bank of Korea
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 28, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Industrial Bank of Korea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Industrial Bank of Korea ---------------------- 28-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 456036

Mult. CUSIP6: 45604G

Mult. CUSIP6: 45604H

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Mar-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

27-Jul-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our ratings on Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK; A/Stable/A-1) reflect the bank’s very high likelihood of receiving government support, its strong position in the small and midsize enterprise (SME) lending market, and relatively low exposure to construction and real-estate development projects. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by a highly concentrated loan portfolio in SMEs, a relatively weak retail deposit base compared to its domestic peers, and privatization risk.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.