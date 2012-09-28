TEXT-S&P summary: Industrial Bank of Korea

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Industrial Bank of Korea ---------------------- 28-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 456036

Mult. CUSIP6: 45604G

Mult. CUSIP6: 45604H

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Mar-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

27-Jul-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our ratings on Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK; A/Stable/A-1) reflect the bank’s very high likelihood of receiving government support, its strong position in the small and midsize enterprise (SME) lending market, and relatively low exposure to construction and real-estate development projects. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by a highly concentrated loan portfolio in SMEs, a relatively weak retail deposit base compared to its domestic peers, and privatization risk.