TEXT-S&P releases report on KKR Master Trust First to Sixth CLOs
#Credit Markets
September 28, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P releases report on KKR Master Trust First to Sixth CLOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language Performance Watch report on the senior and mezzanine notes that Kokka-komuin Kyosai-kumiai Rengokai (KKR) First to Sixth CLO Senior and Mezzanine Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha (TMK) issued. Today’s report is an update of a Japanese-language report that we published on Sept. 30, 2011.

The report covers eight transactions that Standard & Poor’s rates. All eight transactions were issued under the same master trust, and 22 notes, with a total value of JPY330 billion, have been issued under the eight transactions to date. A pool of loans that KKR (Federation of National Public Services and Affiliated Personnel Mutual Aid Associations) originated and extended to 20 Kyosai-kumiai (mutual aid associations) in Japan ultimately backs the notes.

The report focuses on the performance of the assets underlying KKR’s securitization transactions, including changes in asset balance, principal repayments, weighted-average interest rates, and credit support levels.

