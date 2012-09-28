TEXT-S&P ratings - Fonciere des Regions

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Fonciere des Regions ----------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: France

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Sep-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

