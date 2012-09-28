FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:U.S. money market funds slightly increase eurozone bank exposure
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 28, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:U.S. money market funds slightly increase eurozone bank exposure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 - U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs) exposure to eurozone banks increased slightly during the month of August, with eurozone bank holdings accounting for approximately 9.2% of total MMF assets, according to Fitch Ratings.

This represents an increase of 8% on a dollar basis since end-July 2012, although Fitch notes that overall MMF exposure to eurozone banks remains 74% below the end-May 2011 level. For comparison, exposure to Japanese banks - which has steadily and consistently increased since May 2011 - are almost one-and-a-half times that of total eurozone bank holdings.

The proportion of MMF exposure to European banks in the form of repurchase agreements (repos) continues to rise, with repos comprising 37% of MMF allocations to European banks and 39% of allocations to eurozone banks as of end-August. Each of these ratios represents a new high during Fitch’s period of study dating back to end-2006.

As a further sign of ongoing MMF caution, holdings of short-term U.S. Treasuries increased by 5% while holdings of agencies decreased by 12%. Together, MMF holdings of these securities continue to exceed 20% of assets despite persistent low yields.

The 15 largest exposures to individual banks, collectively, comprise approximately 43% of total MMF assets. Only one Eurozone institution remains in the top-15 while Australian, Canadian and Japanese banks represent nine of the top-15.

The full report ‘U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Repos Reflect Caution’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com.'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.