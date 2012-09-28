TEXT-S&P summary: Toyota Motor Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Toyota Motor Corp. ---------------------------- 28-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Motor Vehicles

and Equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 892331

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Mar-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

08-May-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

06-Feb-2009 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Japan-based Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) reflect its strong market position, with extensive geographic and product diversity; minimal financial risk profile; technological leadership; and close relationships with highly competitive and financially strong Toyota group suppliers. Partially offsetting these strengths are weak profitability--due to record highs for the yen--and intense competition in the global auto industry.

Toyota Motor faced another challenging year in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012) affected by supply disruptions and production cuts following the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. However, the company posted worldwide sales of 7.35 million units, driven by a strong rebound in the second half of the year as production and inventory levels recovered. Inventory levels returned to normal by the end of March 2012, and the recovery in sales has accelerated in fiscal 2012. Revenues of nonfinancial services during the first quarter of fiscal 2012 rebounded sharply by 65% from same period a year earlier, supported by strong unit sales growth across regions. In our opinion, Toyota Motor’s competitive position remains strong, and we expect the company to regain some of its lost market share in the U.S. and other key markets.

We expect Toyota Motor’s profitability to improve from weak levels in fiscal 2011 because operations have been stabilizing. Further, the company’s proven ability to consistently reduce costs should help it improve profitability. In recent years, Toyota Motor has consistently cut about JPY300 billion in costs annually. Moreover, it is taking extra measures to reduce exposure to the strong yen, such as increasing local content in vehicles produced overseas and increasing its imports of components for vehicles produced in Japan. In our base case scenario, we expect Toyota Motor’s nonfinancial services operations to achieve an operating margin of about 5% and an EBITDA margin of about 10% by fiscal 2013. Nevertheless, we see overproduction in Japan, with many vehicles destined for overseas markets, as a weakness that could prevent Toyota Motor from making the continuous improvements in profitability that we expect, in the event that the yen becomes even stronger.

We view Toyota Motor’s financial risk profile to be minimal because of the company’s very strong capital structure and exceptional liquidity. We expect the company’s nonfinancial services operations to generate significant positive free operating cash flow in fiscal 2012 with stabilizing operations leading to strong cash flow generation and moderate capital expenditure. Despite difficult business conditions and the strong yen, we expect credit metrics to remain very strong over the next two years, with a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of significantly over 100% and a ratio of debt to EBITDA of under 1.0x on a fully adjusted basis. Toyota Motor has accumulated historically high levels of surplus cash over the past two years and its nonfinancial services operations are virtually debt free with a net cash position. We believe Toyota Motor’s very strong capital structure and exceptional liquidity should help it maintain its minimal financial risk profile in the future.

Liquidity

Exceptional liquidity underpins the ‘AA-’ long-term rating on Toyota Motor. We believe that the company’s sources of liquidity will easily exceed 2x uses over the next two years. As of June 30, 2012, on a consolidated basis, Toyota Motor’s cash and cash equivalents totaled JPY1.8 trillion. Moreover, Toyota Motor holds large investments in highly rated government securities, such as Japanese government bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds, and it classifies these as both current assets and investments. We view these as high-quality financial assets that further support Toyota Motor’s exceptional liquidity. Toyota Motor’s total cash and securities significantly exceeded the JPY2.3 trillion in long-term debt that was due to mature within a year on a consolidated basis. We believe Toyota Motor maintains a massive net cash position in its nonfinancial services operations. In addition, the company had JPY7.6 trillion in long-term unused lines of credit as of March 31, 2012, and it maintains strong relationships with major Japanese banking groups. Toyota Motor’s captive finance operations’ short-term assets adequately match its short-term debts.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor’s view that Toyota Motor’s overproduction in Japan has the potential to delay a recovery in its earnings. Although we expect Toyota Motor to gradually become less vulnerable to a strong yen by increasing local content in vehicles produced overseas and increasing imports of components for vehicles produced in Japan, large production capacity in Japan may slow the pace of recovery if the yen rises further.

We may lower the ratings if we conclude that Toyota Motor’s nonfinancial services operations are unlikely to continue to demonstrate improvement and achieve an operating margin of about 5% and an EBITDA margin of about 10% on a sustainable basis.

At the same time, we may revise the outlook back to stable if we believe the company is likely to significantly accelerate the recovery in its profitability through effective measures to increase its resilience to the strong yen or rapidly expand sales in major vehicle markets. However, the challenges the company faces, including intense competition and the strong yen, lead us to view an upward outlook revision as less likely in the next 12 months.