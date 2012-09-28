TEXT-S&P ratings - China Fishery Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- China Fishery Group Ltd. ------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Hunting,
trapping, game
propagation
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Sep-2012 B+/-- B+/--
21-Dec-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
