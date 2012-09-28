TEXT-S&P summary: CapitaCommercial Trust

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

Summary analysis -- CapitaCommercial Trust ------------------------ 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Oct-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The rating on CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT) reflects the REIT’s good quality asset portfolio and its solid market position in the Singapore commercial space sector. The unencumbered nature of almost 70% of CCT’s total investment properties (valued at Singapore dollar {S$} 6.2 billion as of June 30, 2012) supports its strong financial flexibility and underpins the rating. CCT’s limited geographic diversity, significant exposure to the cyclical office space sector in Singapore, and “intermediate” financial risk profile--with a target gearing (defined as the ratio of loans to total investment properties) of 30%-45%--temper these strengths.

We expect the CCT portfolio manager’s good leasing record to continue when CapitaGreen, a Grade A office building, is complete in 2014. In our view, CCT’s dominant market position in Singapore’s Grade A office space would strengthen because CapitaGreen will add a net lettable area of 700,000 square feet to CCT’s existing portfolio of three million square feet in lettable space. As of June 30, 2012, the lease expiry profile of CCT’s portfolio and rent reviews are well staggered between 2012 and 2016. The REIT’s overall occupancy level of 96.2% is higher than the industry average of 91.6%. This reflects the manager’s good tenant-retention strategy and strong leasing record.

In our base-case scenario, we expect CCT’s gearing to increase to about 32%-35% over the next 12-24 months, after the completion of CapitaGreen. The gearing is 30.1% as of June 30, 2012. We expect CCT’s portfolio occupancy and lease rates to decline, given global economic uncertainties. About 40% of CCT’s tenants are in the financial services, information technology and telecommunications, and energy sectors. We project that the company’s ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will weaken to about 9%-10% and EBITDA interest cover will be about 3.8x-4x in the next 12-24 months. These ratios are still within our threshold for CCT to have an “intermediate” financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, CCT’s ratio of FFO to debt was 11% and EBITDA interest cover was 4.6x.

CCT’s discretionary cash flow is minimal, given its low earnings retention. This is typical of unit trust structures. Nevertheless, we expect the REIT’s strong financial flexibility to allow it to have access to debt and equity markets. Such access will reduce the impact of the company’s minimal discretionary cash flow position and the inherent volatility in office lease rates in Singapore.

Liquidity

CCT’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. As of June 30, 2012, the REIT has a cash balance of S$132.1 million. We estimate that CCT’s liquidity sources will exceed liquidity uses by about 1.2x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following assumptions:

-- CCT will have FFO of S$200 million-S$230 million in 2012.

-- The trust has S$1.7 billion in untapped balance under its S$2 billion medium-term notes program.

-- It will distribute S$200 million-S$210 million to unitholders.

On Aug. 14, 2012, CCT announced plans to refinance S$147 million of bonds that are due in 2013 by issuing S$175 million of convertible bonds due in 2017. Upon completion of this transaction in September 2012, CCT will not have any major debt maturing in the next 24 months other than the S$50 million medium-term notes due in June 2013.

We also believe that CCT’s unencumbered assets of S$4.7 billion provide the REIT with strong financial flexibility in the unlikely event of a liquidity crunch. We expect CCT to adhere to its articulated financial policies when using cash and taking on additional debt to finance the rest of its commitment in CapitaGreen.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that CCT’s property portfolio is of good quality, its operating strategies are sound, and it has strong financial flexibility. We could lower the rating if a fall in occupancy and negative rental reversions cause CCT’s cash flow metrics to weaken on a sustained basis, such that its adjusted EBITDA interest cover falls below 2.5x and FFO-to-debt ratio deteriorates to less than 9%.

We could raise the rating if CCT expands its asset base in high-quality properties and continues its conservative financial policies, such that the FFO-to-debt ratio improves to about 15% on a sustained basis.

