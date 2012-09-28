TEXT-S&P summary: Doha Insurance Co. Q.S.C.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Doha Insurance Co. Q.S.C. --------------------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Qatar

Local currency BBB+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jun-2009 BBB+/-- --/--

06-Mar-2006 BBB/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Doha Insurance Co. Q.S.C (Doha) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s strong operating performance relative to peers, strong overall capitalization, and good competitive position in an increasingly competitive market. These factors are offset by continued high use and reliance on reinsurance capacity and significant investment exposure concentrated in the domestic market.

We view Doha’s operating performance as strong. On a net basis, underwriting performance is considered stable: consistent year-on-year top-line growth (14% in 2011) complemented by a below-average expense ratio (due to its beneficial commission arrangements) and a relatively stable loss experience has translated to improved profitability and a net combined ratio of 57% in 2011 (five-year average of 63% against a peer average of 84% over the same period). In our opinion, this stability in Doha’s operating performance will continue over the rating horizon, resulting in a combined ratio of below 65% and a return on revenue (ROR) of roughly 45%. However, operating performance is susceptible to volatility on an underlying basis given Doha’s reliance on reinsurance. We also expect the current low interest rate environment to continue, but believe investment income will be positive at the end of the year.