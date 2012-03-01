FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms SC Germany Auto 09-1
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 1, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms SC Germany Auto 09-1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SC Germany Auto 09-1’s (SCGA 09-1) class A and B notes, as follows:

EUR405.6m class A notes: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

EUR55m class B notes: affirmed at ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect strong underlying asset performance supported by low delinquencies and defaults, high level of excess spread, and increased credit enhancement due to the de-leveraging process.

The transaction is a securitisation of auto loans originated by Santander Consumer Bank AG , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance S.A (‘A’/ Negative/‘F1’) and extended to individuals in Germany to finance the purchase of the vehicles.

Although the transaction’s delinquency ratio has shown an increasing trend since outset, it has only reached a low 0.51%. Fitch’s cumulative default rate (CDR) and cumulative loss rate (CLR) have both remained well below the agency’s expectations to date. As at January 2012, the CDR and CLR stood at 0.53% and 0.48% respectively compared with base cases of 1.35% and 1.05%.

Excess spread for the transaction has remained above 5% since outset and stood at 6.2% as of January 2012. The required reserve fund, which was financed by issuance of the subordinated loan at closing had amortised to EUR27.6m as of January 2012. The reserve will be permitted to amortise in line with the notes until a floor of EUR9m is reached.

A series of recent court decisions regarding loan handling fees for German consumer loans could expose the transaction to additional set-off risk. This potential risk was taken into account in the transaction surveillance analysis, and was considered in light of available excess spread.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.