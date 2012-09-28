TEXT-S&P summary: SRE Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

Summary analysis -- SRE Group Ltd. -------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Dec-2010 B-/-- B-/--

10-Mar-2009 B/-- B/--

18-Jun-2008 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on China-based property developer SRE Group Ltd. reflects the company’s small scale, limited projects, high leverage, tight liquidity, and volatile margins. The rating also takes into account the execution risk in projects outside the company’s home market of Shanghai. SRE’s somewhat established record in Shanghai, and the good location and low land costs of some of its projects temper the above weaknesses.

We assess SRE’s business risk profile to be “vulnerable,” as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sales to remain weak in 2012 because of sluggish demand and heightened inventory risk across the sector due to a stringent regulatory environment. SRE’s contract sales in the first half of 2012 were approximately Chinese renminbi (RMB) 750 million. We see low visibility for the company to achieve its sales target for 2012. The company’s high geographic concentration and limited number of projects are likely to further constrain property sales. SRE derives about 56% of its sales from Shanghai even though the company’s presence in some second-tier cities is rising.

In our view, SRE’s weak property sales will continue to weigh on its financial performance over the next 12 months. We assess the company’s financial risk profile to be “highly leveraged,” as defined in our criteria. SRE’s financial metrics deteriorated in 2011. Debt increased significantly to Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 15 billion compared with HK$13 billion in 2010. Debt-to-EBITDA ratio rose to 10.7x in 2011 from 6.2x in 2010. EBITDA interest coverage ratio declined to 1.3x from 3.0x in 2010. This was due to higher interest expenses, arising from both increased debt and funding cost, and weakened earnings. We expect the company’s leverage to remain high and its cash flow coverage to weaken as property sales decline.

In August 2012, SRE spun off China New Town Development Co. Ltd. (CNTD), the company’s land development business, to its parent. On completion of this process, SRE will no longer have any interests in CNTD. We view this development as having a limited impact on SRE’s cash flow as this is a non-cash transaction. However, the spin-off of loss-making CNTD will improve SRE’s earnings prospects and reduce some debt load on its consolidated financials.

Liquidity

SRE’s liquidity is “weak,” as defined in our criteria. In our base-case scenario, we expect the company’s liquidity sources to be 20% less than its liquidity uses in 2012. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following major factors and assumptions:

-- Visibility over SRE’s property sales is low, in our opinion, but we note that the company has some flexibility to scale back construction.

-- Our assessment does not take into account SRE’s plan to sell its investment properties, should the need arise.

-- We also do not consider the company’s onshore undrawn banking lines, given the uncommitted nature of these lines in China.

-- SRE’s liquidity sources include our expectation of RMB2.5 billion in cash from the sale of property and land in 2012, and HKD3.1 billion in cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2012.

-- The company’s liquidity uses include HKD6.3 billion in short-term loans due in next 12 months, US$71.5 million in senior notes due April 2013, and RMB7 million in convertible bonds. Liquidity uses also include construction costs of RMB2.5 billion.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that SRE’s liquidity will remain weak and its leverage will remain high due to poor sales. We see limited prospects of a turnaround in the next 12 months. We expect the company’s profitability and cash flow coverage to weaken in the next 12 months.

We may lower the rating if SRE’s property sales for 2012 are materially lower than RMB2.5 billion, its EBITDA margins are weaker than 18%, and its total borrowings increase more than we expected, such that EBITDA interest coverage is less than 1x. We could also downgrade the company if we believe the company will be unable to access onshore borrowings or will face difficulty in refinancing, such that its liquidity is not sufficient to meet short-term obligations.

We could revise the outlook to stable if SRE’s financial performance stabilizes and its cash flow and liquidity position improves, such that property sales exceed RMB3 billion.