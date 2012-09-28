TEXT-S&P:State Street Trust and Banking rated 'AA-/A-1+'; otlk neg

Sept 28 -

-- Under our criteria, we consider State Street Trust and Banking (SSTB) as a core subsidiary of State Street Corp. based on its strong consolidation with the group.

-- We equalized the ratings on SSTB with the ratings on State Street Bank and Trust, the main U.S. banking subsidiary of State Street Corp. This reflects our view that SSTB will likely receive group support if needed.

-- We assigned our ‘AA-’ long-term and our ‘A-1+’ short-term counterparty credit ratings to SSTB.

-- The negative outlook reflects the outlook on the ratings on State Street Corp. and that on the sovereign ratings on Japan.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘AA-’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term counterparty credit ratings to State Street Trust and Banking Co. Ltd. (SSTB). The outlook on the long-term rating on SSTB is negative. The bank is a Japan-based entity that is indirectly and fully owned by U.S.-based State Street Corp. (A+/Negative/A-1).

SSTB is a trust bank that focuses on the asset administration business. Its outstanding balance of entrusted assets as of March 31, 2012 stood at about JPY12 trillion, which was below the levels of three other rated trust banks specializing in asset administration in Japan. However, SSTB holds a share of about 93% of the market covered by foreign-affiliated trust banks in Japan. In addition to providing trustee and yen custody services, SSTB also engages in global custody services as the Japan-based agent of State Street Bank and Trust Co. Ltd. (AA-/Negative/A-1+), which is the main U.S. banking subsidiary of State Street Corp. In recent years, SSTB has been focusing on providing insurers and investment management companies with outsourcing services for their business processes.

We view SSTB as a core subsidiary of State Street Corp. Therefore, we equalized the ratings on the bank with the ratings on State Street Corp.’s main bank subsidiary. This reflects our view that State Street Corp. positions the Japanese market as a strategically important region as it pushes forward with Asia-Pacific business expansion. It also reflects our expectation that SSTB is likely to maintain stable earnings, taking advantage of its comparative advantages by utilizing the parent company’s global network. As a trust bank specializing in asset administration, SSTB’s expense ratio is relatively high and its earnings are relatively low due to fierce competition. However, credit and market risks related to its assets holdings are very limited, in our opinion.

The negative outlook reflects the outlook on the ratings on State Street Corp. and that on the sovereign ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). We may consider lowering our ratings on SSTB if we lower the group credit profile of State Street; or if we see diminishing likelihood of group support for SSTB due to lower importance within the group; or if we lower the sovereign rating on Japan. Conversely, we may revise the outlook on SSTB to stable if we raise the group credit profile of State Street and revise the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Japan to stable.

