TEXT-S&P summary: Groupe Labco S.A.S.
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Groupe Labco S.A.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 01 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Groupe Labco S.A. ----------------------------- 01-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Health and allied

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on France-based clinical laboratory operator Groupe Labco S.A.S. (Labco) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the company’s highly leveraged financial risk profile, predominantly small acquisitions since the company’s inception in 2003, as well as our view of Labco’s “fair” business risk profile.

