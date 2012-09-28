TEXT-S&P ratings - State Street Trust and Banking Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
Ratings -- State Street Trust and Banking Co. Ltd. ---------------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Sep-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
