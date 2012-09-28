TEXT-S&P ratings - State Street Trust and Banking Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28

Ratings -- State Street Trust and Banking Co. Ltd. ---------------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Sep-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

