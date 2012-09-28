FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd
September 28, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. ---------- 28-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Natural gas

transmission

Mult. CUSIP6: 40420X

Mult. CUSIP6: 438550

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jul-2008 A+/-- A+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil 6.25% nts due 08/07/2018 A+ 23-Jul-2008

Rationale

The rating on the Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. (HKCG) reflects the company’s “strong” business risk profile and “modest” financial risk profile, as our criteria define those terms. In our view, HKCG primarily derives its strength from its Hong Kong core business and the ability to fully pass through fuel costs. HKCG’s growing investments in unregulated new energy projects in China and uncertain regulatory risks in the mainland for piped city-gas business temper these strengths.

