TEXT-S&P summary: Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd

Summary analysis -- The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. ---------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Natural gas
transmission
Mult. CUSIP6: 40420X
Mult. CUSIP6: 438550
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Jul-2008 A+/-- A+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1 bil 6.25% nts due 08/07/2018 A+ 23-Jul-2008
Rationale
The rating on the Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. (HKCG) reflects the company’s “strong” business risk profile and “modest” financial risk profile, as our criteria define those terms. In our view, HKCG primarily derives its strength from its Hong Kong core business and the ability to fully pass through fuel costs. HKCG’s growing investments in unregulated new energy projects in China and uncertain regulatory risks in the mainland for piped city-gas business temper these strengths.