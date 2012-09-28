TEXT-S&P summary: Dogus Holding A.S.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Dogus Holding A.S. ---------------------------- 28-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Turkey

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Feb-2011 BB/B BB/B

27-Dec-2005 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Turkey-based operating holding company Dogus Holding A.S. (Dogus) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the company’s business risk profile as “weak” and of its financial risk profile as “intermediate,” as our criteria define the terms.

Our ratings reflect our perception of still high country risks in Turkey, where the majority of Dogus’ investments are located and the bulk of revenues generated. The ratings are also constrained by our view of Dogus’ asset portfolio, which bears high concentration (in value terms) on Turkish bank Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti; BB/Stable/--), limited liquidity given the high proportion of controlled or unlisted companies (which could reduce company’s willingness and/or ability to divest), and overall weak credit quality.

We consider these factors to be partially offset by Dogus’ substantial strategic influence over its key holdings, including control over their dividend policy, and the financial flexibility provided by its listed assets. Another key support of our ratings is the limited tolerance for debt at both the holding company and operating subsidiary level.

Key portfolio developments

For its activities outside the financial services sector (“nonfinancial” investments), Dogus reported about 6% growth in revenues in the first half of 2012, led by results in its media business (on the consolidation effect of Star TV), and flat EBITDA margin of about 2%, primarily due to continued, deep operating losses in the media business. While we anticipate improved organic performances of Dogus’ nonfinancial investments in the short-to-medium term, on the back of Turkey’s forecast economic growth, the start of a number of projects and their temporarily low margins could penalize the group’s reported figures.

In the first six months of the year, Dogus focused primarily on organic growth. Investment activity was limited to the acquisition of two marinas in Croatia for approximately EUR70 million, in line with the company’s objective to expand its network in the Aegean-Adriatic region. Since we understand there are currently no major investments or disposals in the company’s pipeline, we expect its portfolio composition to remain largely unchanged over the next two years, maintaining current liquidity, quality, and diversity descriptors according to our methodology.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We believe cash inflows in 2012 should be above $200 million, given the steady stream of dividends from Garanti and assuming broadly flat rental and financial income and management fees. We forecast lower financing costs as a result of reduced debt. We anticipate that Dogus will aim to contain its operating costs at around $50 million, while we note that it has paid out about $70 million to its shareholders. As a result, we expect total coverage (the ratio of dividends and fees received to operating and net interest expenses plus dividends paid at holding company level), to reach about 2.0x in 2012, versus about 0.8x in 2011.

We estimate that Dogus’ portfolio value was close to $8.0 billion on Sept. 21, 2012, assuming broadly unchanged unlisted asset values compared with Dec. 31, 2011. Assuming flat consolidated net debt compared with the June 30, 2012, figure of about $1.5 billion, we calculate the group’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio at about 19% on that date.

Liquidity

The short term rating is ‘B’. We view Dogus’ liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria, as we estimate that available sources of funds will be at least 20% in excess of uses in the coming 12 months.

On June 30, 2012, Dogus’ sources of liquidity included:

-- Reported cash and cash equivalents of about $1.1 billion, of which about 80% at the holding company level;

-- $1.5 billion worth of undrawn credit facilities at the holding company level. Since they are uncommitted, we do not include them formally in our liquidity assessment, although we note they provide Dogus with some flexibility; and

-- Some $200 million worth of fees and dividend to be received from portfolio companies.

This compares with Dogus’ potential liquidity uses of about $0.9 billion over the 12 months to end-June 2013, which include:

-- Short-term debt of $0.7 billion (of which $0.5 billion at parent company level). This figure excludes close to $0.3 billion of working capital loans at Dogus Otomotiv. There is $0.4 billion in debt maturing in the subsequent 12 months (of which about $100 million for the parent company). The group estimates that on June 30, 2012, gross debt for its activities outside the financial services sector totalled $2.6 billion, of which $0.8 billion was at holding company level; and

-- Operating and financing expenses, and dividends to be paid amounting to about $150 million together.

We note that Dogus’ liquidity was recently strengthened by a three-year, $250 million term loan put in place at parent company level in July. Dogus’ debt has several balance sheet-related covenants, which are tested semiannually. In our view, the company has significant headroom under these covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Dogus will follow a somewhat conservative financial strategy, maintaining moderate debt and adequate liquidity.

Though unlikely in the near term, we could take a negative rating action if Dogus were to pursue a more aggressive growth strategy or financial policy than we factor into the current ratings, leading to an LTV ratio exceeding 30%. This could, for instance, result from a prolonged fall in listed asset prices without corrective measures taken to reduce debt, debt-funded acquisitions, or further sizable investments in hydroelectric power plant projects.

We see limited potential for a positive rating action in the next 12 months, due to what we view as Dogus’ weak portfolio characteristics and a projected slowdown in Turkish domestic growth in 2012 and possibly 2013. Given company’s heavy exposure to the Turkish economy, we see our ratings on Dogus as being constrained to some extent by our foreign currency sovereign ratings on the Republic of Turkey (foreign currency BB/Stable/B, local currency BBB-/Stable/A-3). Still, evidence of reduced country risk in the construction business, or a track record of robust profitability in the media and tourism businesses would create positive rating momentum.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 28, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Rating Methodology for European Investment Holding and Operating Holding Companies, May 28, 2004