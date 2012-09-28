TEXT-S&P summary: CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd. ---------------------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 169400

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jun-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

09-Feb-2001 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The rating on vertically integrated electric utility CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd. reflects the company’s stable cash flows and a favorable regulatory environment. CLP Power’s monopoly in its service area, satisfactory operating record, and “modest” financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term, also support the rating. Uncertainty surrounding the expansion of CLP Power’s parent CLP Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1) in unregulated businesses outside Hong Kong partly offset these strengths.

We assess CLP Power’s business risk profile as “excellent,” as our criteria define the term. A favorable regulatory regime in Hong Kong protects CLP Power from rising fuel costs and ensures stable operating cash flows. The company’s scheme of control agreement (SoC) with the Hong Kong government allows a permitted rate of return and an operating costs pass-through mechanism until at least 2018. Growth in local electricity sales is likely to remain flat because Hong Kong is a mature market. A 4.9% average net tariff increase with effect from Jan. 1, 2012 will modestly improve CLP Power’s cash flows in 2012.

CLP Power benefits from a monopoly in its service area of Kowloon and the New Territories of Hong Kong. It serves over 80% of Hong Kong’s population. The company has two sources of electricity supply: Castle Peak Power Co. Ltd. (CAPCO) (70%) and Guangdong Daya Bay nuclear power station (30%). In 2011, CLP Power’s fuel mix is about 30% nuclear, 21% gas, and 49% coal. The company’s financial risk exposure to nuclear power is minimal because the SoC allows full pass-through of all fuel costs.

Securing long-term replacement natural gas supply and constructing related pipeline infrastructure could be an operational challenge for CLP Power, in our view. Nevertheless, we notice that the company has made progress in securing a new gas supply. The company is still awaiting approval from the Hong Kong government for the agreement.

The government’s environment regulations could result in some uncertainty in CLP Power’s mid- to long-term operations and financing needs. The government may continue to tighten the regulations, including finalizing a 2020 target for a cleaner fuel mix for power generation. The investments to achieve the target fuel mix and rising fuel costs (particularly of gas) are likely to push up tariffs.

We expect CLP Power to maintain a modest financial risk profile over the next two years while prudently increasing its absolute debt and retaining its strong financial flexibility. The company’s ongoing capital expenditure to improve generation, transmission, and distribution facilities, and stable local electricity sales should support its healthy operating cash flows. Even though CLP Power’s capital expenditure is likely to slightly increase debt, we estimate that CLP Power can maintain its cash flow protection, as reflected in stable credit metrics over the next two years. Higher interest expenses will partly offset improved cash flows due to the tariff increase.

We expect CLP Power’s adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to stay between 30% and 35%, and its ratio of total debt to total capital at about 45% in 2012-2013. We arrived at this estimate after fully consolidating CAPCO, in which CLP Power owns a 40% stake. CAPCO supplies all its power generation to CLP Power.

Liquidity

We assess CLP Power’s liquidity as “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- CLP Power’s liquidity sources include FFO and undrawn bank facilities of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 5,340 million as of June 30, 2012.

-- Over the next 12 months, the company’s liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.2x. Uses include near-term debt maturities, working capital requirements, committed capital expenditure, and dividend distributions. We expect the company to maintain its policy of paying out most of its earnings as dividends to the parent.

-- Net sources of liquidity will remain positive even if EBITDA declines 15%.

-- The debt facilities of CLP Power are not subject to any financial covenants.

CLP Power has sound bank relationships and a good reputation in the capital markets. It has good liability management practices with diversified lending sources and debt tenors. Until July 2012, CLP Power had raised: HK$1.4 billion five-, seven- and 15-year bonds; JPY3 billion (HK$294 million) 10-year issuance under its medium-term notes program; and HK$1.3 billion three-year committed bank facilities arranged between January and April 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CLP Power will: (1) be financially stable as a result of the SoC; (2) have a stable business strategy; and (3) not significantly increase leverage over the next two years. We expect the company to use additional borrowings to support capital spending over the next two years while maintaining leverage and a high dividend payout policy. A steady increase in cash flows will support dividend payouts.

We could lower the rating on CLP Power if the company’s capital expenditure and, therefore, leverage increase beyond what we currently expect. An adjusted ratio of FFO to total debt falling below 25% could trigger a downgrade. We believe that the probability of an upgrade is low, given the company’s stable leverage and its parent’s plan to expand overseas.

Any rating action on CLP Holdings could affect the rating on CLP Power. A deterioration in CLP Holdings’ credit strength could weaken CLP Power’s cash flow position and put its credit profile under pressure.