TEXT-S&P:Mitsubishi Corp. series 78 domestic straight bonds rated 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A+’ rating to Mitsubishi Corp.’s (A+/Stable/A-1) series 78 senior unsecured domestic straight bonds. The JPY30 billion bonds, due on March 9, 2022, carry a coupon rate of 1.155%.

Japan’s largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corp., is strong in both resource and nonresource businesses. The company is particularly strong in the coking coal, energy, automobile, and food businesses. Thanks to its diversified earnings sources, which are backed by a wide range of businesses developed in Japan and overseas, Mitsubishi has maintained high profitability for years. This is a considerable feat, considering that the general trading companies weathered a harsh business environment after Japan’s economic bubble burst in the 1990s. Mitsubishi has been active in acquiring companies and businesses, as well as resource projects. It holds a large amount of less-liquid assets with highly fluctuating cash flow. Although Mitsubishi’s risk appetite is high like other major traders, Standard & Poor’s believes that the company maintains an adequate balance between capital and risk assets through accumulated profits. Its net debt-to-equity ratio (net debt/capitalization) remained at a sound level of about 1.0x at the end of September 2011. Due to its sizable overseas projects, we view Mitsubishi’s funding capabilities, including foreign currencies funding, as well as liquidity management capabilities as extremely important factors in our credit analysis. Standard & Poor’s believes that the company’s liquidity is managed adequately, given its stable access to domestic and overseas capital markets and favorable relationships with financial institutions, including its main banks.

