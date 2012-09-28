TEXT-S&P summary: Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak ----------- 28-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Croatia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Dec-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

16-Mar-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak (HBOR), the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development, are equalized with those on the Republic of Croatia (BBB-/Negative/A-3). Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses as “almost certain” the likelihood that Croatia would provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to HBOR in the event of financial distress. This reflects HBOR’s “critical” role for the government and “integral” link with the government under Standard & Poor’s criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs).