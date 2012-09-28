TEXT-S&P afrms Quarzo Lease's Class A nts in Sers 2, 2009, And 2011

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- On July 20, 2012, we placed the class A notes in Quarzo Lease’s series 2, series 2009, and series 2011 on CreditWatch negative.

-- Today’s rating actions follow the replacement of the Italian account bank provider in series 2, series 2009, and series 2011 with Deutsche Bank AG.

-- Following our performance review, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ‘AA+ (sf)’ ratings on the class A notes in these three series for performance reasons.

-- Quarzo Lease’s series 2, series 2009, and series 2011 are Italian ABS transactions. Selmabipiemme, an indirectly-owned leasing subsidiary of the Mediobanca Banking Group, originated all of the loans securitized in the transactions.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its ‘AA+ (sf)’ credit ratings on the class A notes in Quarzo Lease S.r.l.’s series 2, series 2009, and series 2011 (see list below).

Today’s rating actions resolve our CreditWatch placements and follow the replacement of the Italian account bank provider in series 2, series 2009, and series 2011 with Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1), as well as our performance review.

On July 20, 2012, we placed the class A notes in Quarzo Lease’s series 2, series 2009, and series 2011 on CreditWatch negative following the expiry of the Italian account bank remedy periods, where the Italian account bank was no longer considered eligible to act as a bank account provider (see “Ratings On 31 Italian RMBS And ABS Tranches Placed On Watch Neg After Expiry Of Italian Account Bank Remedy Periods”).

In our opinion, the performance of the transactions’ underlying collateral has been robust so far, in line with our expectations at closing.

Quarzo Lease’s series 2, series 2009, and series 2011 are Italian asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions. Selmabipiemme, an indirectly-owned leasing subsidiary of the Mediobanca Banking Group, originated all of the loans securitized in the transactions.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Ratings On 31 Italian RMBS And ABS Tranches Placed On Watch Neg After Expiry Of Italian Account Bank Remedy Periods, July 20, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

RATINGS LIST

Rating

Class To From

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

Quarzo Lease S.r.l.

EUR325.104 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes (Series 2011)

A AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Quarzo Lease S.r.l.

EUR386.92 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes (Series 2)

A AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Quarzo Lease S.r.l.

EUR449.953 Million Series A Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes And Series B

Asset-Backed Variable-Rate Notes (Series 2009)

A AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg