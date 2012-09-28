TEXT-S&P ratings - Hapag-Lloyd AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- Hapag-Lloyd AG ----------------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Water
transportation
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 41135Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Sep-2012 B+/-- B+/--
22-Sep-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Hapag-Lloyd Holding AG
Rating Rating Date
US$250 mil 9.75% bnds due 10/15/2017 B- 28-Sep-2012
EUR480 mil 9.00% bnds due 10/15/2015 B- 28-Sep-2012