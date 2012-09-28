TEXT-S&P ratings - Hapag-Lloyd AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Hapag-Lloyd AG ----------------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Water

transportation

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 41135Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Sep-2012 B+/-- B+/--

22-Sep-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Hapag-Lloyd Holding AG

Rating Rating Date

US$250 mil 9.75% bnds due 10/15/2017 B- 28-Sep-2012

EUR480 mil 9.00% bnds due 10/15/2015 B- 28-Sep-2012