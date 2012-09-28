TEXT-S&P ratings - Hapag-Lloyd Holding AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

Ratings -- Hapag-Lloyd Holding AG --------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Sep-2012 B+/-- B+/--

22-Sep-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

