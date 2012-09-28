TEXT-S&P summary: Nordic Investment Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Nordic Investment Bank ------------------------ 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Supranational

Primary SIC: Sovereign owned

banks

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Nov-1982 AAA/A-1+ --/--

23-Nov-1981 --/A-1+ --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Finland-based Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) reflect the strong membership support granted by the eight member countries and the bank’s high asset quality, which has led to historically stable and predictable profitability. These strengths are offset by the bank’s regionally concentrated loan portfolio and high leverage ratios.

NIB was founded in 1975, with the aim of strengthening and developing Nordic cooperation and promoting growth in member countries by financing long-term projects in both the private and public sectors. It now focuses on competitiveness and the environment. In 2011, 89% of loan disbursements went to four areas of focus: energy; the environment; transport; and logistics/communications/innovation.

Since its establishment, NIB has enjoyed the unwavering support of member governments. At year-end 2011, paid-in capital amounted to EUR419 million; this was last increased when the three Baltic states--Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia--became members in 2005. In June 2010, NIB’s board of governors decided to increase the bank’s authorized capital by EUR2 billion to EUR6.14 billion. This came into force on Feb. 16, 2011, after all member countries approved it.

The capital increase did not affect our assessment of NIB’s narrow risk bearing capacity, however, as there was no increase in paid-in capital. The difference between authorized capital and its paid-in portion is callable capital, providing additional capital support if needed. Of NIB’s callable capital, 95.6% is pledged by ‘AAA’ rated member states, well above the ratio of any other rated multilateral peer. Member support is also seen through limited explicit guarantees when NIB lends to non-member countries under its project investment loan (PIL), as well as through environmental investment loan (MIL) facilities.

NIB focuses on two categories of credit risk: loans and guarantees, and treasury assets. Combined, they comprise the bank’s total credit risk exposure. The global financial crisis has impaired the bank’s asset quality over the past few years. In 2011, however, there was a positive development as net new provisions fell to EUR12 million, from EUR38 million in 2010. At year-end 2011, reserves were EUR126.9 million or 0.89% of outstanding loans, while loans in default were 1.4% of loans (2.0% in 2010).

There is a limit to the amount of credit that NIB may extend. For example, ordinary loans and guarantees--about 84% of NIB’s lending portfolio at year-end 2011--may not exceed 250% of authorized capital plus accumulated reserves, giving a potential maximum loan balance of EUR19.46 billion at year-end 2011.

In our opinion, risk management sufficiently addresses credit and counterparty risk within the loan portfolio, as well as market, foreign exchange, and interest rate risk of NIB’s assets and liabilities. Liquidity policies remain focused on maintaining net liquidity equal to the bank’s expected financing needs for the coming 12 months.

NIB does not pursue a profit-maximizing strategy, but has generally remained profitable. Of the past 10 years, it only made a loss in 2008 in the context of the global financial crisis. Losses have been coming from both the loan portfolio and from treasury assets.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank’s role as a multilateral credit institution will continue, based on the extensive support provided by its owners and its status as a preferred creditor. Furthermore, we build into our assumptions its continued focus on a limited number of core markets and industries, which we believe should balance the organization’s limited risk-management resources against growth of business volumes.

We would lower the rating if the creditworthiness of the owners (the member states) were to materially deteriorate or if there were a change in the owners’ willingness to support the institution. In our opinion, this is a highly unlikely scenario. Additionally, our new criteria for multilateral lending institutions, which we expect to have in place this year, could affect our ratings on NIB--positively or negatively.