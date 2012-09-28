TEXT-S&P summary: Bulgaria (Republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

Summary analysis -- Bulgaria (Republic of) ------------------------ 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Bulgaria

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 12015K

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

30-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on the Republic of Bulgaria reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of: the government’s strong track record of appropriate fiscal policy and low gross debt, despite the severe recession and subsequent slow recovery; and the country’s solid growth prospects in the medium term, particularly if they are backed by improving absorption of EU funds and other benefits stemming from EU membership. Somewhat offsetting these strengths are: relatively low GDP per capita; and large, albeit correcting, external imbalances and related risks, given the adverse economic backdrop.

After 1.7% GDP growth in 2011, we expect the economy to grow by about 0.5% in 2012. This is on the back of continued weakness in domestic demand and moderation of previously strong export performance, amid a decline in external demand in particular from the EU. But as recovery in external demand trickles through the economy and spurs domestic demand, we believe that annual real GDP growth could reach 3% after 2013. Meanwhile, we believe the reliance on export growth will likely support the stabilization of the current account, which is likely to move close to balance before slipping into deficit as domestic demand recovers. In our view, net equity inflows and EU transfers will nonetheless cover this external imbalance.

We believe the Bulgarian government has appropriately addressed budgetary deterioration, despite a deep recession, a relatively high budget deficit in 2009, and slow subsequent economic recovery. We expect the government to overperform this year’s budget deficit target of 1.6% of GDP and to cut the deficit further in the coming years. As a result, we expect general government debt will be around 17% of GDP in 2012 and decline thereafter. In keeping with Bulgaria’s legal requirements and past budgetary performance, the government maintains a fiscal reserve. Considering the sovereign’s fiscal reserve--established to cover at least one year of amortization and interest payments--net government debt will reach about 10% of GDP in 2012, in our opinion.

The banking sector in Bulgaria appears well capitalized--with a capital adequacy ratio at 16.7% at end-second-quarter 2012--and liquid. It is able to contain the risks represented by the deterioration in asset quality reflected in the nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio of 16.9% at end-June 2012. The system is largely foreign-owned; therefore, problems that have affected foreign banks, such as dislocations in the financial sectors of other European economies, have had a knock-on effect on Bulgarian banks. In particular, Greek banks own about one-third of the banking system, which has increased risks for Bulgarian banks with respect to the provision of liquidity and capital. The country’s strong regulatory and supervisory framework and bilateral standstill agreements between the Bulgarian central bank and several key commercial banks contribute to the financial stability of the banking system.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances our view of Bulgaria’s favorable fiscal position and economic growth prospects against its external debtor position. If the country’s fiscal position weakens or its external liquidity position deteriorates, downward pressure could build on the ratings. On the other hand, if external conditions for the financial system ease and exports continue to lead economic growth toward a more balanced structure, while eroding the external debt burden, we could consider raising the ratings.

