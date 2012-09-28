TEXT-Fitch rates First Quantum debut bond at 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Canadian-based First Quantum Minerals Ltd’s (FQM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings of ‘BB’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has also assigned the group’s debut USD350m seven-year senior notes a ‘BB(EXP)’ expected rating.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes will be used for future mine development and will benefit from subordinated guarantees from two operating subsidiaries: FQM Australia Nickel Pty Ltd, owner of the Ravensthorpe nickel mine (Ravensthorpe guarantee) and FQM Kevitsa Mining Oy, owner of the Kevitsa nickel/copper project (Kevitsa guarantee). No guarantee is provided by FQM’s main operating subsidiary, Kansanshi Mining PLC, whose assets and off-take agreements are pledged in favour of lenders to the USD1.0bn facility provided to that company.

The Ravensthorpe guarantee is subordinated to a AUD20m performance bond facility, whilst the Kevitsa guarantee is subordinated to the undrawn Kevitsa project finance loan. Both guarantees are additionally subordinated to the Kansanshi facility under deeds of subordination. As at 30 June 2012 the guarantors represented 29% of FQM’s consolidated group assets, and 8% of consolidated revenues and 5% of consolidated adjusted EBITDA over the 12 months to 30 June 2012. The lower revenue and EBITDA contribution reflects that both Ravensthorpe and Kevitsa were not operating at full capacity during this period.

FQM is currently a mid-sized copper producer with additional producing assets in nickel. Fitch’s ratings factor in an increase in scale and geographic commodity diversification in coming years. Initially this will come from the full ramp-up of production at the Ravensthorpe (nickel, Australia) and Kevitsa (nickel/copper, Finland) mines. The ratings also incorporate the planned development of the Sentinel and Enterprise mines in Zambia, as well as the Kansanshi smelter. Fitch notes that the company’s existing operating assets have on average an upper second/lower third quartile operating cost position. This cost profile should improve through the commissioning of the planned mines and smelter in Zambia through a combination of lower transport costs, self-sufficiency in acid supplies and lower taxes (copper concentrate export levy). The current reserve base is considered sound and will be supplemented in coming years following further definition of the reserves at development assets.

The ratings also reflect FQM management’s track record of maintaining strong liquidity and conservative debt levels whilst expanding its operational base. Current drawn debt is minimal while cash totalled USD857m as at June 2012. However, debt levels will rise over the next two years due to the company’s large capex plans with free cash flow generation significantly negative in both 2012 and 2013. Based on Fitch’s conservative metal assumptions FFO gross leverage is expected to be around 2.0x in 2013 before declining in subsequent periods. In its forecasts, Fitch has assumed copper prices of USD7,500/t in 2012 and 2013. For nickel, the agency has assumed a price of USD17,000/t in 2012 and USD18,000/t in 2013.

FQM’s large operational exposure to the higher risk Zambian operating environment represents a key rating constraint. In Fitch’s view, the election of the Patriot Front government in November 2011 has resulted in a more unstable operating environment for mining companies. This has been visibly evident in various new mining sector proposals, including a windfall mining tax and increased government ownership of mines. However, none of these proposals have been formally proposed as government policy. From a cost perspective Fitch is concerned about the current rate of mining cost inflation in Zambia (particularly for labour), which could impact the longer-term competitiveness of the Kansanshi mine and the planned Sentinel/Enterprise mines versus operations in other countries.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- A reduction in project development risks relating to the construction of the Sentinel mine and the Kansanshi smelter

- In the longer term, increased commodity diversification stemming from the potential development of the Haquira mine (Peru) could also be a contributing factor

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Sustained (two consecutive years) funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage in excess of 2.5x indicating a move away from the company’s conservative historic financial approach

- Significant problems or delays at key development projects resulting in a material weakening of credit metrics

- Large debt-funded acquisitions, which would again signify a change in approach from the group