TEXT-S&P:Hartford rtg unaffected by sale of Life Business

Sept 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) are not affected by the announced sale of the Individual Life business to Prudential Financial Inc. The announcement follows a series of others that, in total, represent Hartford’s plans to sell or run off certain life and annuity operations announced in March 2012. This is a favorable development for the consolidated group and in line with our expectations. The use of proceeds from the announced sales could help to bolster capital and reduce debt leverage, but any potential capital management actions are currently unknown and not factored in to our ratings. We will continue to assess the net retained risks relative to prospective capital at the life and annuity legal entities. We will also review what, if any, net new business will be written by each entity prospectively. In general, we believe that when entities cease writing new business, their business positions are less meaningful and our ratings are more directly tied to our assessment of capital and liquidity.