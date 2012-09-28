TEXT-S&P ratings - MegaFon Finance LLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- MegaFon Finance LLC ------------------------------------ 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Sep-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB10 bil bnds due 12/31/2022 BBB-/WatchN 28-Sep-2012