TEXT-S&P summary: VINCI S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- VINCI S.A. ------------------------------------ 02-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Bridge, tunnel, &

elevated highway

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Apr-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

24-Apr-2001 --/A-2 --/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on France-based concession and contracting group VINCI S.A. (Vinci) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “strong” business risk profile, which is underpinned by its portfolio of stable and profitable concessions contributing about 65% of the group’s EBITDA. The concession business is principally operated through two French toll road operators, wholly-owned Autoroutes du Sud de la France S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), which is the largest toll road network operator in France, and 83.3%-owned Cofiroute (BBB+/Stable/A-2).

These strengths are mitigated by Vinci’s contracting business. Despite the group’s leading position in contracting markets, we view this business as being much more sensitive to economic fluctuations and generating lower margins than the concession business. The ratings are also constrained by our assessment of Vinci’s financial risk profile as “intermediate,” due to the relatively high leverage of its concession business. On the other hand, Vinci’s prudent debt-management policy supports the ratings because of its sound cash position and significant long-term committed bank facilities.