TEXT-S&P ratings - Luxottica Group SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Luxottica Group SpA ------------------------------------ 02-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Apparel and

accessories, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================