TEXT-S&P ratings - SSAB AB

March 02 -
Ratings -- SSAB AB ------------------------------------------------ 02-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Blast furnaces
and steel mills
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Dec-2010 BB+/B BB+/B
30-Jul-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
23-Jan-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
17-Mar-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
19-Jul-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
SEK7 bil med-term note Prog 03/16/2001: sr
unsecd BB+ 06-Dec-2010
EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 08/15/2007: sr
unsecd BB+ 06-Dec-2010
US$1.5 bil fltg rate bank ln due 04/09/2013 BB+ 06-Dec-2010
SEK1 bil 5.25% med-term nts ser T122 due
12/09/2014 BB+ 06-Dec-2010
SEK2 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser T121 due
11/25/2016 BB+ 06-Dec-2010
SEK500 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser T123 due
12/09/2014 BB+ 06-Dec-2010
SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK5 bil B 06-Dec-2010
SEK7 bil med-term note Prog 03/16/2001: S-T
debt B 06-Dec-2010