TEXT-S&P ratings - SSAB AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- SSAB AB ------------------------------------------------ 02-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Blast furnaces

and steel mills

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Dec-2010 BB+/B BB+/B

30-Jul-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

23-Jan-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

17-Mar-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

19-Jul-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

SEK7 bil med-term note Prog 03/16/2001: sr

unsecd BB+ 06-Dec-2010

EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 08/15/2007: sr

unsecd BB+ 06-Dec-2010

US$1.5 bil fltg rate bank ln due 04/09/2013 BB+ 06-Dec-2010

SEK1 bil 5.25% med-term nts ser T122 due

12/09/2014 BB+ 06-Dec-2010

SEK2 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser T121 due

11/25/2016 BB+ 06-Dec-2010

SEK500 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser T123 due

12/09/2014 BB+ 06-Dec-2010

SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK5 bil B 06-Dec-2010

SEK7 bil med-term note Prog 03/16/2001: S-T

debt B 06-Dec-2010