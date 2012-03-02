FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - SSAB AB
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 2, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - SSAB AB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- SSAB AB ------------------------------------------------ 02-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Blast furnaces

and steel mills

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Dec-2010 BB+/B BB+/B

30-Jul-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

23-Jan-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

17-Mar-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

19-Jul-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

SEK7 bil med-term note Prog 03/16/2001: sr

unsecd BB+ 06-Dec-2010

EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 08/15/2007: sr

unsecd BB+ 06-Dec-2010

US$1.5 bil fltg rate bank ln due 04/09/2013 BB+ 06-Dec-2010

SEK1 bil 5.25% med-term nts ser T122 due

12/09/2014 BB+ 06-Dec-2010

SEK2 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser T121 due

11/25/2016 BB+ 06-Dec-2010

SEK500 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser T123 due

12/09/2014 BB+ 06-Dec-2010

SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK5 bil B 06-Dec-2010

SEK7 bil med-term note Prog 03/16/2001: S-T

debt B 06-Dec-2010

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.