TEXT-Fitch cuts Santander Totta covered bonds to 'BBB+', removes from RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Santander Totta’s (Totta, ‘BBB’/Negative/‘F3’) EUR5.63bn outstanding Obrigacoes Hipotecarias (OH, mortgage covered bonds) to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A’ and has simultaneously removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The rating action is the result of the downgrade of the parent bank Banco Santander SA to ‘A’/Negative/‘F1’ (see “Fitch Downgrades Santander to ‘A’/Negative Outlook Following Sovereign Action” published on 13 February 2012 on www.fitchratings.com) and the subsequent downgrades of Totta (see “Fitch Downgrades Santander Totta to ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative” dated 15 February 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). The RWN has been removed following the removal of Totta’s IDR from RWN.

The D-Factor assigned to the programme remains at 100% (see “Fitch Downgrades Three Portuguese Covered Bonds Programmes” dated 1 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). This only allows for the rating of the OH on a probability-of-default (PD) basis to be equalised with Totta’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB’.

As per Fitch’s covered bond rating methodology, an uplift of up to two notches can be granted, provided that recoveries are outstanding in the case of a default on the OH.

As Totta’s Short-term IDR is below ‘F2’, and in line with the agency’s covered bonds rating criteria, lacking any contractual or public commitment on the part of the issuer, Fitch only gives credit to the minimum level of overcollateralisation (OC) required by the Portuguese covered bond legislation, namely 5.26% for the OH.

Totta’s OH programme benefits from both asset and liability swaps with an internal non-eligible counterparty. Hence, Fitch has modelled the worst of swapped and unswapped cash flows. The mark-to-market of the swap is in favour of the cover pool, therefore the potential pari-passu termination payments currently have no effect on the OC supporting the OH rating.

Fitch believes that Portuguese covered bonds programmes are exposed to the risk of time subordination post issuer default (see “Analysis of the Portuguese Covered Bonds Framework” dated 3 November 2010, available at www.fitchratings.com). When assuming the 5.26% minimum legal OC, stressed recoveries from the cover pool in a ‘BBB+’ scenario are not sufficient to ensure 100% recoveries for all covered bonds. Nonetheless, recoveries from the cover pool can sustain, in Fitch view, recoveries in excess of 51% on the longer dated covered bonds, leading to a one notch uplift above the covered bonds rating on a PD basis

Consequently, Totta’s covered bonds are rated ‘BBB+'. All else being equal, a downgrade of Totta’s Long-term IDR will lead to an equivalent downgrade of its OH.